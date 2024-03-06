Christian Magloth Sells 400 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MTD stock traded up $21.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,308.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,227. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,201.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,137.23. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price objective (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

