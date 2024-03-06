Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Position Trimmed by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,261 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Church & Dwight worth $81,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $908,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 9,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $908,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,536 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.47. The company had a trading volume of 144,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $103.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.07 and its 200-day moving average is $94.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.17%.

CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

