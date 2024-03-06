Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Gap Up to $111.96

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $111.96, but opened at $117.93. Cincinnati Financial shares last traded at $118.92, with a volume of 397,441 shares trading hands.

CINF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 25.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $179,305,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 554.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,470,000 after purchasing an additional 939,861 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 824.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 722,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 644,430 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 589,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,350,000 after purchasing an additional 440,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

