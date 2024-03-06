Cito Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.15. 43,116,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,073,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.31 billion, a PE ratio of 72.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.33. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $42.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

