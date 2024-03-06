Cito Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the third quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 241.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 156.9% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Horizon stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $14.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,770,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,680,987. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $21.62.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

First Horizon declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FHN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

