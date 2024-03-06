Cito Capital Group LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.56.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,035,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,665,768. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $280.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

