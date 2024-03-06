Cito Capital Group LLC Has $630,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cito Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in CSX by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 102,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,234,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,738,665. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

About CSX



CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

