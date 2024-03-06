Cito Capital Group LLC Has $661,000 Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cito Capital Group LLC grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.66. The company had a trading volume of 840,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,340. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $71.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.82. The company has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.03.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 113.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MET

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.