Cito Capital Group LLC Invests $543,000 in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Cito Capital Group LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 176.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 562 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 688 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.89. 1,111,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.65 and its 200 day moving average is $131.33. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $190.12.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DKS. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

