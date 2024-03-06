Cito Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Cito Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,552 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Well were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,952,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 23,022,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after acquiring an additional 813,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Well by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,268,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,202 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Well by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,054,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,405,000 after buying an additional 1,129,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Well by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,112,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after buying an additional 112,631 shares during the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMWL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 293,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,764. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. American Well Co. has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $2.74.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 40.19% and a negative net margin of 260.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, EVP Vukasin Paunovich sold 58,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $62,497.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 615,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,383.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Well news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 319,214 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $347,943.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,845,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,211.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vukasin Paunovich sold 58,409 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $62,497.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 615,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,383.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,229,009 shares of company stock worth $1,347,628. Insiders own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

