Cito Capital Group LLC Sells 500 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cito Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $39.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,382.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,696,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,204.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1,015.91. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,129.45.

Broadcom Profile



Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

