Cito Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,347,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after buying an additional 34,908 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 111.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 21,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $6,997,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLNE shares. StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.58.

Clean Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,901. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $609.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

