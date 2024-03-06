Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. Clarivate has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 34.66% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $683.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Exor N.V. raised its position in Clarivate by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Exor N.V. now owns 65,728,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,645,000 after buying an additional 33,256,346 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Clarivate by 12.0% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,567,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172,694 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP increased its stake in Clarivate by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 33,108,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,161,000 after buying an additional 4,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Clarivate by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 25,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,130,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,225,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,404,000 after buying an additional 412,826 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

