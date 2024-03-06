Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMB opened at $68.02 on Wednesday. Climb Global Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.25. The firm has a market cap of $311.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLMB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the first quarter worth $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the first quarter worth about $43,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 6,229.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

