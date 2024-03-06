Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Short Interest Update

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,740,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the January 31st total of 18,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 130,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 25.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,198,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,319,296. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDE. Raymond James dropped their target price on Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.79.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

