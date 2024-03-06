Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,226 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Cogent Communications worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCOI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,172,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,811,000 after purchasing an additional 90,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,819,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,772,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,359,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,178,000 after purchasing an additional 35,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,142,000 after purchasing an additional 75,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $1,399,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,740,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,793,894.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 20,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $1,399,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,740,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,793,894.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,710 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

CCOI opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.97. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.28%.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Cogent Communications from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cogent Communications from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.57.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

