Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Community Health Systems from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of CYH stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07.
Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.
