Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,700 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the January 31st total of 305,700 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Consolidated Water Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CWCO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,875. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.56. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $38.29.
Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.
Consolidated Water Company Profile
Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.
