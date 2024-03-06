Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,700 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the January 31st total of 305,700 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,875. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.56. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $38.29.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Water by 452.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 171,220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Consolidated Water by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Water by 9.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 91,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the period. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

