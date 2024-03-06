Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 93.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up 5.3% of Consultiva Wealth Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 104.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.90. The stock had a trading volume of 311,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,625. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.