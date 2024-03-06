Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. Purchases Shares of 225 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Consultiva Wealth Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pecaut & CO. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded up $3.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $469.86. 2,382,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,161,646. The company has a 50-day moving average of $449.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.51. The company has a market capitalization of $375.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $472.60.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

