Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. Sells 1,083 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. decreased its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF makes up about 44.8% of Consultiva Wealth Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP.’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:QAI traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.61. 5,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,820. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $31.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.24. The company has a market cap of $642.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

