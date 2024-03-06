Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Short Interest Update

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the January 31st total of 157,700 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Insider Activity at Contango Ore

In related news, Director Joseph S. Compofelice sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $99,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,414,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,490 shares of company stock valued at $132,076. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Contango Ore

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Contango Ore by 99.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Contango Ore in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Contango Ore by 5,168.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Contango Ore by 7,310.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Contango Ore in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $23.22 target price on Contango Ore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Contango Ore Price Performance

Shares of CTGO stock opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Contango Ore has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $172.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Contango Ore Company Profile

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and holds approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; leases mineral rights approximately 8,600 acres of State of Alaska and patented mining claims for exploration from Alaska Hard Rock, Inc; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 154,000 acres of State of Alaska mining claims for exploration located north and northwest of the Manh Choh Project.

