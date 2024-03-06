Contrasting Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) and Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF)

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) and Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Atmus Filtration Technologies and Munters Group AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 1 5 0 2.83 Munters Group AB (publ) 0 0 1 0 3.00

Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.58%. Given Atmus Filtration Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atmus Filtration Technologies is more favorable than Munters Group AB (publ).

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atmus Filtration Technologies $1.63 billion 1.19 $171.30 million N/A N/A Munters Group AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Atmus Filtration Technologies and Munters Group AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Atmus Filtration Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Munters Group AB (publ).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.7% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atmus Filtration Technologies and Munters Group AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atmus Filtration Technologies 10.52% 135.12% 18.72% Munters Group AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Atmus Filtration Technologies beats Munters Group AB (publ) on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. Its products are used in on-highway commercial vehicles and off-highway agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cummins Inc.

About Munters Group AB (publ)

Munters Group AB (publ) provides climate solutions in Sweden and internationally. The company operates through three segments: AirTech, Data Center Technologies, and FoodTech. It offers air intakes/air inlets, combined temperature and humidity control products, dehumidifiers, heat exchangers, mass transfer solutions and equipment, pollution control and VOC abatements, air cleaners for agriculture, climate and irrigation controllers for agriculture, coolers and humidifiers, fans and light traps, heaters, and mist eliminators. The company also provides installation support, start-up and commissioning, service agreement and maintenance, and training solutions, as well as rotor performance check, reconditioning and repair, spare parts, controls upgrade, munters remote assist, rotor replacement, munters rotor energy recovery, and fan motor upgrade services. It serves agriculture, automotive, battery, chemical processing, construction, data centers, defense and aerospace, electronics, food and beverage, general industry/production, greenhouse, healthcare, pharmaceutical, power generation and distribution, recreation and leisure, shipbuilding and marine, steel, temporary structures, and water and wastewater; oil, gas, and petroleum; pulp, paper, and printing; and storage, preservation, and archives industries. Munters Group AB (publ) was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kista, Sweden.

