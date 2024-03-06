Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,432,100 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the January 31st total of 2,272,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 76.0 days.

Shares of CJREF stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $270.90 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 29.30%.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment consists of specialty television networks, conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, a social digital agency, and a social media creator network; and provides technology and media services.

