Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the January 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.09. 20,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,329. The company has a market capitalization of $102.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.04. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,346,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 45,707 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 39,159 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 436,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 94,395 shares during the last quarter. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

