Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) PT Raised to $35.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Couchbase from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Couchbase from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Couchbase

Couchbase Trading Up 7.5 %

BASE stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.93. 656,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 0.72. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.51.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.02 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. Couchbase’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Couchbase

In other Couchbase news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 78,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $1,869,780.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,427,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $127,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 162,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 78,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $1,869,780.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,427,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,560 shares of company stock valued at $4,756,810. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Couchbase

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.