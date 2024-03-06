Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $36.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.90, but opened at $31.12. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Couchbase shares last traded at $29.47, with a volume of 363,495 shares traded.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BASE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Couchbase from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Couchbase from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Couchbase by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,801,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,612,000 after acquiring an additional 441,704 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,419,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,278,000 after purchasing an additional 333,433 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Couchbase by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,354,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,222,000 after acquiring an additional 33,046 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Couchbase by 25.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 302,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Couchbase by 24.3% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after acquiring an additional 276,019 shares in the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51.
Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. The firm had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.
Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.
