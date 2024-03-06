Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crawford United had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 9.20%.

Crawford United Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRAWA traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $140.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.34. Crawford United has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products and solutions in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Air Handling Equipment; and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

