Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crawford United had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 9.20%.
Crawford United Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CRAWA traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $140.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.34. Crawford United has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $44.00.
Crawford United Company Profile
