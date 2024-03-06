Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on March 22nd

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
CIK stock opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $3.19.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.
