Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on March 22nd

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

CIK stock opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $3.19.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 26,274 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 26,291 shares in the last quarter. 28.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.