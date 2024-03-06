Creditcoin Market Capitalization Tops $196.44 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $196.44 million and $61.40 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00000916 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003593 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 320,798,691 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

