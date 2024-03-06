Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Cricut had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $231.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cricut Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. Cricut has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $4,830,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,273,978 shares in the company, valued at $25,473,313.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,760,233 shares of company stock valued at $35,128,901. 18.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cricut by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cricut by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cricut by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cricut by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 14.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cricut from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

