Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Cricut had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $231.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Cricut Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. Cricut has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31.
In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $4,830,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,273,978 shares in the company, valued at $25,473,313.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,760,233 shares of company stock valued at $35,128,901. 18.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CRCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cricut from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
