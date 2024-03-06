Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $65.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $47.58 and last traded at $45.14, with a volume of 44498 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.03.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $354,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,070.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $354,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,055 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,070.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $112,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,619.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,119. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average is $31.41.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

