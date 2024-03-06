Critical Analysis: Amerinac (OTCMKTS:PAOS) vs. Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO)

Amerinac (OTCMKTS:PAOS – Get Free Report) and Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amerinac and Lincoln Electric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Amerinac alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerinac N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lincoln Electric $4.19 billion 3.43 $545.25 million $9.37 26.99

Lincoln Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Amerinac.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

75.8% of Lincoln Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lincoln Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Amerinac and Lincoln Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerinac N/A N/A N/A Lincoln Electric 13.01% 45.09% 16.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Amerinac and Lincoln Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerinac 0 0 0 0 N/A Lincoln Electric 2 3 4 0 2.22

Lincoln Electric has a consensus price target of $208.56, indicating a potential downside of 17.53%. Given Lincoln Electric’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lincoln Electric is more favorable than Amerinac.

Summary

Lincoln Electric beats Amerinac on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amerinac

(Get Free Report)

Amerinac Holding Corp. engages in the distribution of nut and bolt products and a proprietary locking washer product. It operates through the following two segments: Company’s Creative Assembly Subsidiary and Company’s Prime Metals Acquisition LLC (PMAL) Subsidiary. The Company’s Creative Assembly Subsidiary segment includes all distribution of proprietary and specialty fasteners primarily serving the heavy truck, automotive, transportation, and infrastructure industries. The PMAL Subsidiary segment refers to the manufacturing of specialty ingot, electrode products, shot products, and master alloys in addition to toll conversion melting services. The company was founded on December 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Chillicothe, OH.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States. In addition, the company manufactures copper and aluminum headers, distributor assemblies, and manifolds for the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning sector in the United States and Mexico; provides specialty welding consumables, wear plates and maintenance and repair services for alloy and wear-resistant products used in mining, steel, agricultural, and industrial mill applications; and designs and manufactures robotic assembly and arc welding systems that automate the tacking and welding of steel beams. Further, the company serves general fabrication, oil and gas, power generation, process, automotive and transportation, and construction and infrastructure industries, as well as heavy fabrication, ship building, and maintenance and repair markets. It sells its products directly to users of welding products, as well as through industrial distributors, retailers, and agents. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Amerinac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerinac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.