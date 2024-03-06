Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cronos Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 4th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Cronos Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cronos Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Cronos Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $1.78 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Cronos Group Stock Up 2.1 %

CRON stock opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $2.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 84.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cronos Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 21,218.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

