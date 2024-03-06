CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $420.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $357.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRWD. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $304.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.56.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 12.7 %

CrowdStrike stock traded up $37.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.26. The company had a trading volume of 17,154,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,209. The stock has a market cap of $80.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,610.73, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.70 and a 200 day moving average of $228.92.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,898 shares of company stock worth $60,878,879. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

