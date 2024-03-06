CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $400.00 at Barclays

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.42.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $297.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,958.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $338.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.92.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $2,629,274.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 333,995 shares in the company, valued at $85,085,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $2,629,274.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 333,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,085,226.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,898 shares of company stock valued at $60,878,879 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

