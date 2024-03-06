Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.10% of Crown Castle worth $39,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $111.57 on Wednesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $136.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.92%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

