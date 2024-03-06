CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the January 31st total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days. Currently, 12.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CSG Systems International Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CSGS traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $53.91. 44,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,182. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average of $51.95. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $45.27 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $273.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.67%. As a group, analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of CSG Systems International

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,990,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,408,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,955,000 after purchasing an additional 134,531 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 823,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,113,000 after purchasing an additional 48,373 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,248,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSGS shares. StockNews.com raised CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CSG Systems International from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Recommended Stories

