Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Bought by Rush Island Management LP

Rush Island Management LP raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,583,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,820 shares during the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield comprises 2.3% of Rush Island Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Rush Island Management LP owned about 1.58% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $27,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CWK. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 181.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 47.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $75,338,451.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,098,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,534,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $75,338,451.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,098,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,534,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at $403,865.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,794,954 shares of company stock worth $75,914,452 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CWK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 210,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,197. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $12.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWK. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

