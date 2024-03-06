Cutera’s (CUTR) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 367.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cutera from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

CUTR stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.14. 375,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31. Cutera has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Opti Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter worth about $1,755,000,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the second quarter worth about $14,677,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the second quarter worth about $6,414,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 67.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 909,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,768,000 after purchasing an additional 367,048 shares during the last quarter.

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

