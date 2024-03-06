CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $8.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.32.
CVS Health Stock Down 0.2 %
CVS Health stock opened at $73.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $92.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.51. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
