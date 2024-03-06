Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $80.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment traded as high as $64.90 and last traded at $63.96, with a volume of 53109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.91.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $361,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,619. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,448,000 after buying an additional 24,101 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day moving average is $44.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 2.08.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 46.45%. The company had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.