David Fineberg Purchases 178 Shares of CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Stock

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) insider David Fineberg purchased 178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £300.82 ($381.80).

CMC Markets Trading Up 0.6 %

CMCX stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 169 ($2.14). 241,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,441. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 143.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 115.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £472.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,229.15 and a beta of 0.44. CMC Markets plc has a 1 year low of GBX 86.90 ($1.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 249.50 ($3.17). The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

