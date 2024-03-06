Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) and ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Head to Head Contrast

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) and Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ProAssurance and Deep Yellow, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProAssurance 0 1 2 0 2.67 Deep Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A

ProAssurance presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.88%. Given ProAssurance’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ProAssurance is more favorable than Deep Yellow.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ProAssurance has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deep Yellow has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

85.1% of ProAssurance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of ProAssurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProAssurance and Deep Yellow’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProAssurance $1.13 billion 0.56 -$38.60 million ($0.74) -16.66 Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Deep Yellow has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ProAssurance.

Profitability

This table compares ProAssurance and Deep Yellow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProAssurance -3.39% -0.53% -0.10% Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ProAssurance beats Deep Yellow on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProAssurance

(Get Free Report)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance, such as guaranteed cost policies, policyholder dividend policies, retrospectively rated policies, and deductible policies, as well as alternative market solutions that include program design, fronting, claims administration, risk management, SPC rental, asset management, and SPC management services for individual companies, agencies, groups, and associations. The company also participates in Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1729, which underwrites property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance. It markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal business development team. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Deep Yellow

(Get Free Report)

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2. It is involved in the iron ore exploration and property investment businesses. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.