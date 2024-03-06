Desjardins Weighs in on Fiera Capital Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fiera Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fiera Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.79.

Fiera Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FSZ opened at C$8.62 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$4.32 and a 52-week high of C$8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.98. The stock has a market cap of C$738.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Trading of Fiera Capital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Fiera Capital by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fiera Capital by 3,585.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Fiera Capital by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fiera Capital by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fiera Capital by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 168.63%.

About Fiera Capital

Get Free Report

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Further Reading

