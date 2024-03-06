Desjardins Weighs in on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.
GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$622.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$642.90 million. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 0.78%.
GDI opened at C$37.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$557.04 million, a P/E ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.37. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of C$35.17 and a 1 year high of C$49.00.
GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.
