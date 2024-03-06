Desjardins Weighs in on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$622.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$642.90 million. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 0.78%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$51.50 to C$47.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares lowered GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bank Financial lowered GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, CIBC downgraded GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.33.

GDI opened at C$37.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$557.04 million, a P/E ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.37. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of C$35.17 and a 1 year high of C$49.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

