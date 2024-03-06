DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1,485.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,748 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth $525,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 558,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,108,000 after purchasing an additional 54,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,348,000 after purchasing an additional 45,735 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.64.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $46,122.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,101.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $46,122.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,101.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,262 shares of company stock worth $6,794,399. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $121.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

