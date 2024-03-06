DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Short Interest Update

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 703,900 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the January 31st total of 623,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHX. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded DHI Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th.

NYSE:DHX opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $121.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.00.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.82 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHX. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in DHI Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,830,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 162,410 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DHI Group in the third quarter valued at about $468,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter valued at about $861,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in DHI Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

