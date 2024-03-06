DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

DiamondRock Hospitality has a payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:DRH traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 903,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.61. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.45 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 8.03%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DRH

Institutional Trading of DiamondRock Hospitality

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,970,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,603,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,681,000 after buying an additional 64,600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,878,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,926,000 after buying an additional 140,057 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,645,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,331,000 after acquiring an additional 294,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,906,000 after acquiring an additional 114,309 shares during the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.