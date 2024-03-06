DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKSGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $174.00 to $201.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods traded as high as $190.12 and last traded at $189.56, with a volume of 368120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.89.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.48.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

